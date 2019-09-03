Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
03.09.19
17:35 Uhr
03.09.2019 | 18:19
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 3 September 2019 consists of 4,272,923,983 A shares and 3,735,785,448 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 3 September 2019 is 8,008,709,431 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


© 2019 PR Newswire