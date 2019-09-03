The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has applied for a two-month Extension from the Market Court Concerning Caverion's Acquisition of Maintpartner's Operations in Finland, Estonia and Poland

HELSINKI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion signed on 12 March 2019 an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Maintpartner Group Oy including its subsidiaries in Finland, Poland and Estonia. The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") has with Caverion's consent applied for a two-month extension period from the Market Court for its further proceedings initiated on 20 June 2019. The Market Court has on 3 September 2019 extended the deadline for clearance so that the final decision on the matter will be given at the latest on 24 November 2019. The additional time is required to finalise the proceedings.

Releases on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ajankohtaista/Tiedotteet/2019 and on the website of the Market Court under: https://www.markkinaoikeus.fi/fi/index/paatokset/kilpailuasiat.html. Caverion has received the approvals from all other relevant competition authorities.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358-40-737-6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Sakari Toikkanen, Head of Caverion Division Industrial Solutions, tel. +358-40-532-2174, sakari.toikkanen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/the-finnish-competition-and-consumer-authority-has-applied-for-a-two-month-extension-from-the-market,c2895360

The following files are available for download: