Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the exploration permit for the Omega Property has been received and our drilling contractor is on-site and proceeding with Phase V of our new exploration program. The planned drilling for this phase is 4600 meters. Our consulting geologists, Adiuvare Geology and Engineering Ltd. have recommended an additional 5400 meters of Phase VI exploration drilling program for a total of 10000 meters for both programs. The drilling aims to fill in pierce points in the current model and find additional intercepts, potentially leading to upgrading the existing indicated and inferred resource.

Mistango sees great potential opportunities in the Larder mining camp, where the Omega Project is located. There are several mining exploration companies that are active in the Larder camp as they see very good investment opportunities in this area. Mistango's flagstone, the Omega Project, is the central focus of this camp as it was a past producer. Mistango continues to update the existing resource, thus creating potential for our investors. With the price of gold being US$1,500 plus per ounce, we believe our shareholders have significant upside potential from the Omega.

Our AGM is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on September 10, 2019 at our Kirkland Lake head office. We encourage all Mistango shareholders to vote for the Company's current directors and management team. Your vote for the current directors and management will assist in ensuring that the Company's Omega exploration campaign continues as planned as the slate of dissident nominees for directors have indicated that they may have other plans for the Omega Property, which could result in Mistango's shareholders not benefiting from its full potential.

Donald R. Kasner C.O.O, commented:

"We are excited to see the Omega back on line and we hope to continue this campaign for growth of the company and all investors of Mistango."

For further information please contact:

Donald R. Kasner C.O.O

4 Al Wende Avenue

Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Canada, P2N 3J5

Telephone: (705) 567 5351

Facsimile: (705) 567 5557

E-mail Donald Kasner: drkkasner@yahoo.ca

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47464