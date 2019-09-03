(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
August 2019
76,324,170
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
July 2019
|
76,319,060
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
