WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 
Xetra
03.09.19
17:35 Uhr
25,125 Euro
-0,310
-1,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,110
25,205
18:52
25,105
25,170
18:52
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Transaction in Own Shares

September 03, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on September 03, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of "A" shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
03 September 2019 201,000 25.2700 EUR24.9100 EUR 25.0631 EURBATS (BXE)
03 September 2019 78,800 25.2700 EUR24.9050 EUR 25.0663 EURChi-X (CXE)

Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of "B" shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
03 September 2019 1,160,000 2,292.00 GBp2,252.50 GBp 2,268.26 GBpLSE
03 September 2019 337,000 2,292.00 GBp2,252.50 GBp 2,268.38 GBpBATS (BXE)
03 September 2019 290,000 2,292.00 GBp2,253.50 GBp 2,268.27 GBpChi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969197/2019_09_03_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


