Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2AMF1 ISIN: CH0325094297 Ticker-Symbol: IYP 
Lang & Schwarz
03.09.19
18:53 Uhr
65,00 Euro
+0,80
+1,25 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTIS HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTIS HOLDING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,80
66,20
18:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTIS
INVESTIS HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INVESTIS HOLDING SA65,00+1,25 %