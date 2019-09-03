Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 898321 ISIN: AU000000COH5 Ticker-Symbol: OC5 
Tradegate
03.09.19
18:53 Uhr
133,00 Euro
+2,60
+1,99 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
COCHLEAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCHLEAR LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,16
133,92
20:30
131,50
133,00
18:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCHLEAR
COCHLEAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCHLEAR LIMITED133,00+1,99 %