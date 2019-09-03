Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is solid, with Thailand expanding its medical marijuana laws and several pot stocks seing strong growth to start the day.Let's start with expansion of the global pot market. Thailand legalized medical marijuana last year, but it just recently expanded that legalization to low-level cannabis and hemp extracts, removing them from the country's prohibited list of drugs. (Source: "Thailand Includes Low Level Cannabis And Hemp Extracts On Its Approved Medical.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...