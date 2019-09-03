Anzeige
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Analyst Day Webcast on September 25, 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Analyst Day Webcast on September 25, 2019

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 3, 2019

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will webcast its Analyst Day presentation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Speakers will include Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the Wheaton Management team. In addition, technical presentations for certain assets will be made by representatives from Wheaton's partners.

The webcast will be available to investors through the following registration link.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: 1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: www.wheatonpm.com


© 2019 PR Newswire