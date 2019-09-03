synchronium: SynchroBit the Revolutionary Innovative Hybrid Trading Platform at the Cutting-edge of Blockchain Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Recently, Forbes featured innovation company, SYNCHRONIUM has announced the public release of their innovative hybrid digital assets trading platform, the SynchroBit. By introducing new concepts, technologies, and solutions for both rookies and professionals, the platform aims to open new horizons to the digital assets traders for minimizing their risks and maximizing their ROIs.

SynchroBit is a multi-purpose hybrid digital assets trading platform that enables trading of digital assets supporting Fiat as well as crypto assets. Founded by a group of international experts in digital asset trading, blockchain, finance, digital marketing and developers who have a holistic approach for developing an entire ecosystem for SYNCHRONIUM, which will support a host of modules and functionality.

SynchroBit is one of the biggest projects under the SYNCHRONIUM umbrella. It is designed to provide an economic backbone to other modules and projects. It is a business environment that will be the engine of SynchroSphere, the gamut of services bundled as an ecosystem. What makes SynchroBit special when compared to other blockchain projects is its unique consensus protocol, PoSync, which is revolutionary with the capability of serving 1,000,000 transactions per second when other blockchains are struggling to achieve thousands of transactions in a second. Being completely peer-to-peer, SynchroBit prevents market manipulation of any kind.

SynchroBit was born out of the need for security, integrity, integrated fund management features, lack of diversity of assets, liquidity and holistic trading platforms that can serve both Fiat and Crypto and still be easy to use for traders.

Some of the features that make this platform a whiff of fresh air in the crowded crypto trading market are:

Hybrid functionality

SynchroBit is a hybrid trading platform, which means it combines the benefits of a centralized trading exchange as well as a decentralized one (DEX). This solves the problems of speed and clunky user interface in the DEX market as well as of high-trust and integrity in the centralized exchange market.

Diversified markets

SynchroBit markets will have high liquidity and diversity of assets. All the valuable digital assets can be traded on this unique platform. Diversity is built into the tech architecture of the platform providing users with enhanced liquidity, diversity of assets for high profitability, trading in global financial assets along with cryptocurrencies.

Simplicity and diversity

Platforms that provide diversity tend to be complicated and the ones that are easy-to-use cut down on flexibility and the range of options for trading. SynchroBit is one platform that is simple and easy to use but also provides diverse options for users to trade with. This combo makes it appealing for many expert traders.

Security

We have seen billions of dollars being stolen by hackers in exchanges across the world. SynchroBit takes its security seriously. They have built security in all the processes. With the use of high-tech latest tools and best in the world cybersecurity advisors and staff. The platform team also plans to collaborate with the users to help in identifying the areas of improvement.

Wallets Technology

SynchroBit has an impressive armour of wallets that were previously inaccessible for retail users. Their highly secure wallets are tamper-proof because they are hosted on asymmetric nodes on various blockchain networks. These wallets are decentralized wallets for crypto and Fiat. They also have a cold-wallet option for the users. With multiple crypto addresses, the wallet's complete control is with the user since no private keys are stored on SynchroBit servers.

Lower Risk, Higher ROI

SynchroBit aims to minimize the risk and maximize the ROI of the traders by introducing innovative solutions and treading tools. As an example, they introduced the Trend-Limit which is an innovative trading solution for wiser strategies and setting dynamic triggers for profitable trading on a given market trend. In the next versions of the platform, SynchroBit will provide the users with AI aided trade, Social Trading, PAPM, Group Trading, and a wide range of innovative solutions as well.

Ease of use

User experience is one of their key focus areas. Keeping in mind every kind of user, they have designed desktop and smartphone versions of the application. It is not only easier to use, it is also smarter and faster. It has features that make the user's lives very easy. Their Performance Analysis tool provides users with their key statistics on a simple dashboard. Public and private chatrooms that serve different purposes from sharing news to discussing ideas with friends and closed circle of traders.

Integrated Customer Service

The biggest complaint that traders have is the lack of support and service. With so much liquidity in the system, traders often require assistance to use the platform. The aspect of providing great service is lacking from most platforms today. SynchroBit aims to solve this problem by integrating customer service and support in the product design. The customer service plans will provide users with market insights, advanced analytics, account management and a host of other features.

The team will provide personalized customer service with agents working round the clock, every day of the year. To take it one step further, the support network is decentralized in numerous countries in their local languages. Users will be able to avail support via email, chat or phone making it very convenient for those on the go.

The platform is also committed to observing the Anti-Money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms of every jurisdiction that they operate in. Using AI, they make the trading experience more secure.

Versions of the Platform

SynchroBit believes in continuous improvement and keeping this in mind, clearly demarcated versions of their platform have been released and planned. Version 0x was the first version that was ready in November 2018 that was to be tested by the private community. With insights from the usage, the next version, SILEO was developed. This version had major improvements including fiat wallets, integration of hardware cold-wallets, stable coin integration, new pairs for trading, security and UX enhancements. INIZIO is the next version, the first one to be open to the public. It has various UX, security, functionality improvements along with achieving decentralization and processing of 1 million transactions on the exchange's core. Version Delta, slated to be released at the start of 2020, will offer margin trading, integration with SNB Token, a launchpad for IEOs, and desktop / mobile apps among numerous smaller improvements. Version Sigma, the next major leap, will take the trading functionality to the next level with the Energy market and precious metals modules, new fiat currencies and integration with the SynchroBit platform. Sigma will be released mid-2020. Omega version will be a comprehensive version to be released in January 2021 and finally, the Covenant will be SynchroBit version 1.0, the complete version of SynchroBit vision. With e-commerce features, card processing capabilities, and AI aided-trading, this version will mark the integration with SYNCHRONIUM's public blockchain.

Developer Friendly

SynchroBit provides the developers with full APIs to use them on various trading apps and programs. There is a comprehensive API guide on their website by which, developers can quickly develop new applications and integrate the platform with their sites.

Instant Deposits and Withdrawals

Are you tired of long-pending for depositing your crypto funds on the exchanges? SynchroBit is a quite fast platform which can handle more than 1,000,000 orders per second. Also, due to its full integration with most popular blockchain networks, including BTC, BCH, XRP, XLM, ZEC, LTC, and ETH, users can instantly deposit their funds on the tamper-proof wallets. Unverified users have the withdrawal limit up to 5 BTC every 24 hours. Passing KYC successfully, users can reach the withdrawal limit of 100 BTC in every 24 hours as well.

SNB Token and ICO

SynchroBit Coin (formally known as SNB Token) is the fuel of the SYNCHRONIUM ecosystem. Based on Ethereum's popular blockchain, SNB is an ERC-20 token. This token will be the payment mechanism on all SYNCHRONIUM platforms and dApps and will be utilized for paying the trading fees. SNB Token will be listed on some of the popular exchanges in the crypto world including, CoinLim, CoinsBit, BTC-Alpha, SistemKoin, Mercatox, Alterdice, Atromars, CREX 24, LiveCoin, and many more. Further information is available on the SynchroBit White-Paper.

Benefits

Benefits of holding SNB Token include the ability to pay using SNB Token, integration with various partner platforms and the other platforms on SYNCHRONIUM and thereby, increased demand of SNB, and those who hold SNB Tokens will be allowed to trade without any fee on the SynchroBit platform. Also, on some of the partner exchanges, trading with SNB Token will be with zero fees as well.

SYNCHRONIUM plans to make SNB Token available on major payment cards in the EU which enables holders of SNB Token to use it for their micropayments almost everywhere.

The ICO is being conducted in three rounds starting from 1st August 2019. Every investor who contributes to the token must clear the SNB KYC process to be a legitimate investor.

SNB Token will also be distributed through Initial Exchange Offering on partner exchanges. SNB Token is priced at $0.20 for the first round, $0.25 for the second round, and $0.35 for the third round in the ICO offering.

Conclusion

The game-changing platform like SynchroBit is everything that the market needs. The team has innovated at every level, right from the consensus mechanism that is at the heart of all services to the ecosystem, the platform, products and customer service. In an era where every exchange in global finance is able to deliver either very complicated solutions to a handful of users or very simplified rigid solutions to the masses, SynchroBit team has got the balance right.

