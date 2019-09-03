Web Presence: Millennial Entrepreneur, John Zimmel, Helps Local Musicians Find Their Sound

Local recording studio owner, John Zimmel, quickly becoming the go-to audio producer for up and coming musicians and recording artists

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Twenty-one-year-old entrepreneur, John Zimmel, helps local artists find their sound in his Winter Park, FL studio, Grass Fed Audio.

"Every artist has a voice," said John Zimmel, owner of Grass Fed Audio. "We go beyond recording and mixing. At Grass Fed, we are here to consult our artists and musicians so they can perform to their highest potential."

Grass Fed Audio is a full-service audio recording studio and has a staff of live and studio engineers and producers. Their artist consulting services are open to any musician in need of direction.

"Sometimes all an artist needs is a second pair of ears that's not attached to a family member or friend," said John. "We use our expertise to give our musicians that validation they need or offer a creative direction they haven't considered before. It's always fun to see what we and the artist come up with."

John Zimmel's has worked with local artists and organizations that range from churches, play houses, recording artists, and musicians. His client list includes, Aloma Church, Chris Blue, Corey Henry & The Funk Apostles, Dave Pettigrew Band, Fairfield PlayHouse, General Electric Education Foundation, Katie Nelson, Mark Peynado, Parson James, Paul Stivitts and Evensong Band, Round Hill Community Church, Scott Troyer, Stanwich Congressional Church, and Stanwich Stamford.

In addition to Grass Fed Audio, John Zimmel is a budding entrepreneur. At only 21 years old, John has built four start-up companies that are becoming integral businesses within the communities they serve. From media production to digital content creation, John is helping businesses and influencers alike build up their brand from end to end. He's worked with small and large companies, including General Electric and Samsung. His digital content agency, West 35 Media, has created websites for talented people such as Mark Peynado (Drummer for Parson James), Deoca (DJ in Orlando, FL) and many more.

About John Zimmel

John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who's eager to take his clients' brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558300/Millennial-Entrepreneur-John-Zimmel-Helps-Local-Musicians-Find-Their-Sound