ATEME: ATEME LAUNCHES TITAN PLAYOUT FOR DYNAMIC CHANNEL ORIGINATION, VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING AND PERSONALIZED TV

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, September 3rd 2019 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today it is stepping into dynamic channel origination, enabling virtual programming and personalized TV with the extension of its TITAN solution, TITAN Playout. TITAN Playout will support versatile playout, dynamic channel creation and automatic scheduling.

With TITAN Playout, ATEME brings content providers, broadcasters and TV stations a new breed of playout solution, delivering a high level of rendering, flexibility and availability. This new solution is the ideal answer to the growing demand for tailored video content: it enables both the origination of 24/7 linear TV channels and the easy creation of pop-up channels for short-term events or personalized programming on D2C/OTT services.

Based on TITAN's core encoding/muxing/packaging modules, which have been deployed by broadcasters around the globe, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers, TITAN Playout includes a versatile system, bringing a rich feature set for creating and manipulating channels in a very flexible way. TITAN Playout makes it possible for each channel to originate and precisely pick and choose the operations it requires, such as file playback, live playback, graphic overlays and A/V processing.

In addition to this, the ATEME solution comes with a complete Media Asset Manager, tailored for leveraging video asset libraries for linear or on-demand delivery workflows. It also features an intelligent off-line schedule editing function, designed for preparing channel playlists in an efficient way and for generating virtual programming schedules. Finally, thanks to its native virtualized microservices architecture, TITAN Playout can be deployed both on-premise or in the cloud, lowering CAPEX and OPEX while ensuring a smooth operation.

"We are thrilled to offer a unified and integrated solution able to not only originate but also distribute personalized channels over broadcast or OTT networks," said Pierre Baumgartner, File & Workflow Product Owner, ATEME. "This function collapse guarantees full interoperability between the playout and compression systems and, consequently, optimizes the daily operation process, all along the video delivery chain."

Visit ATEME at IBC 2019 on booth Hall 1. D71 on Sept 13-17 for a demonstration of TITAN Playout.





Next publication:

Sept. 26, 2019: 2019 Half-Year Results





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 18 countries, ATEME is 250 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C







