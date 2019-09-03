James Maritime Holdings, Inc.: James Maritime Signs Agreement to Acquire Sweet Hemp Alabama

AUTAUGAVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC., (OTC PINK:JMTM) signs a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the stock of Sweet Hemp Alabama, Inc., and a co-branding, distribution & marketing and licensing agreement with Ellis Jaxon Global Holdings, Inc. DBA Ellis Jaxon Farms.

About Sweet Hemp Alabama, Inc. and Ellis Jaxon Global Holdings, Inc.

SWEET HEMP ALABAMA, INC is a fully integrated hemp company that is a grower, processor and supplier of Industrial Hemp grown and produced in the State of Alabama. Notably, Sweet Hemp Alabama is the leading farming technology company that will implement the use of 40' shipping containers for mass production of industrial hemp, with consistent quality and scientifically predictable methods year round. For more information: www.sweethempalabama.com

ELLIS JAXON GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC., DBA ELLIS JAXON FARMS is a public benefit corporation. The company manufactures High Tech Farming machines and grows food to combat child hunger & malnutrition, as well as sells fresh fruit & vegetables commercially. The machines are built and housed within a 40' shipping container and operate under controlled-environments that yield the highest quality, locally-grown fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, lettuce, tomato, green or bell peppers, cucumbers utilizing breakthrough technologies.

The relationship of Sweet Hemp Alabama and Ellis Jaxon will allow us to be a strategic player growing, harvesting and then retailing products both in the organic food markets as well as the fast-growing hemp and CBD market.

For further information visit our website: www.ellisjaxonfarms.com or info.ellisjaxonfarms.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports.

