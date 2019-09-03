Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, announces that the US Food Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for the company's orally administered fixed-dose combination of cedazuridine and decitabine (ASTX727 or C-DEC) for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). The designation follows on from the recent announcement that the phase 3 ASCERTAIN study of ASTX727 in adults with intermediate and high-risk MDS or CMML met the primary endpoint of decitabine exposure equivalence of total 5-day dosing between oral ASTX727 and IV decitabine. The data from the study will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting. The designation provides for seven years of marketing exclusivity in the US following product approval, as well as certain tax incentives and grants.

"We are delighted that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for the fixed dose combination of cedazuridine with decitabine," said Mohammad Azab, MD, Astex Pharmaceuticals' president and chief medical officer. "Subject to regulatory review and approvals, ASTX727 could bring a new treatment option to patients with these deadly diseases. We are extremely grateful to all the patients, caregivers, partner research and manufacturing organizations, as well as the healthcare professionals who contributed to the clinical development program of ASTX727."

ASTX727 is an investigational compound and is not currently approved in any country. Astex plans to file an NDA with the US FDA by the end of 2019.

Astex's parent company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. previously announced that, subject to regulatory approvals, commercialization of ASTX727 in the US and Canada will be conducted by Taiho Oncology, Inc. and Taiho Pharma Canada, Inc. respectively. Astex, Otsuka and Taiho are all members of the Otsuka group of companies.

About Cedazuridine and Decitabine Fixed-Dose Combination (ASTX727)

ASTX727 is a novel, orally administered fixed dose combination of cedazuridine, an inhibitor of cytidine deaminase,1 with the anti-cancer DNA hypomethylating agent, decitabine.2 By inhibiting cytidine deaminase in the gut and the liver, ASTX727 is designed to allow for oral delivery of the approved DNA hypomethylating agent, decitabine, at exposures which emulate exposures achieved with the approved intravenous form of decitabine administered over 5 days.3

ASTX727 has been evaluated in a phase 1/2 pharmacokinetics-guided dose escalation and dose confirmation study in patients with MDS and CMML (see https://www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT02103478) and a pivotal phase 3 study (ASCERTAIN) (see https://www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT03306264) conducted at investigator sites in the US and Canada and designed to confirm the results from the phase 1/2 study. The phase 3 study is being extended to include patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) unsuitable to receive intensive induction chemotherapy.

The concept of using cedazuridine to block the action of cytidine deaminase is also being evaluated in a low dose formulation of cedazuridine and decitabine for the treatment of lower risk MDS (see https://www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT03502668).

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a heterogeneous group of hematopoietic stem cell disorders characterized by dysplastic changes in myeloid, erythroid, and megakaryocytic progenitor cells, and associated with cytopenias affecting one or more of the three lineages. US incidence of MDS is estimated to be 10,000 cases per year, although the condition is thought to be under-diagnosed.4,5 The prevalence has been estimated to be from 60,000 to 170,000 in the US.6 MDS may evolve into acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in one-third of patients.7 The prognosis for MDS patients is poor; patients die from complications associated with cytopenias (infections and bleeding) or from transformation to AML. CMML is a clonal hematopoietic malignancy characterized by accumulation of abnormal monocytes in the bone marrow and in blood. The incidence of CMML in the US is approximately 1,100 new cases per year,8 and CMML may transform into AML in 15% to 30% of patients.9 The hypomethylating agents decitabine and azacitidine are effective treatment modalities for hematologic cancers and are FDA-approved for the treatment of higher risk MDS and CMML. These agents are administered by IV infusion, or by large-volume subcutaneous injections.

About Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in innovative drug discovery and development, committed to the fight against cancer. Astex is developing a proprietary pipeline of novel therapies and has multiple partnered products in development under collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. Astex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy: "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide." Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and original products, with a focus on pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.

For more information about Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. please visit: http://www.astx.com

For more information about Otsuka Pharmaceutical, please visit: http://www.otsuka.com/en/

References

