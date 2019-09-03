Specification defines 53Gbps per lane fully analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 100G SFP-DD, 200G QSFP, and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP single-mode modules

Single-Mode specification available to participating members today, with general availability to the public targeted for Spring 2020

MSA consortium extends membership to nine new contributing members

CIOE 2019--The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) today announced the availability of its 53Gbps single-mode specification to its members, which defines the requirements for fully analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 100G SFP-DD, 200G QSFP, and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP single-mode modules.

The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.

Multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations of products based on the new specification will be showcased at CIOE 2019 in Shenzhen, China and ECOC 2019 in Dublin, Ireland in September. Further, the Open Eye MSA has already begun work on defining the multi-mode specification which is targeted for release in Spring 2020.

The Open Eye MSA extends membership to Anritsu, Dust Photonics, Fujitsu Optical Components, HG, Inopticals, Marvell, MultiLane, SAMTEC, and Tektronix.

MACOM and Semtech Corporation initiated the formation of the Open Eye MSA with 28 current members in Promoter and Contributing membership classes.

Promoters include: Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), Juniper Networks, Luxshare-ICT, MACOM, Mellanox, Molex, and Semtech Corporation.

Contributors include: Anritsu, Accelink, Cloud Light Technology, ColorChip, Dust Photonics, Fujitsu Optical Components, HG, InnoLight, Inopticals, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, Maxim Integrated, MultiLane, O-Net, Optomind, SAMTEC, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric and Tektronix.

Companies interested in learning more about the Open Eye MSA can contact: admin@openeye-msa.org. For more information about the consortium, visit: www.openeye-msa.org.

Contacts:

Open Eye MSA

admin@openeye-msa.org

Ozzie Billimoria

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

978-656-2896

ozzie.billimoria@macom.com

Ronda Grech

Semtech Corporation

805-250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com