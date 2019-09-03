Apteryx Imaging Inc. Announces Updated Stock Tickers For TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Apteryx Imaging Inc., ("Apteryx" or the "Company") formerly LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., (TSXV: XRAY) has announced new stock tickers for the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB markets. Effective today, Apteryx Imaging has updated its ticker from LMD to XRAY for the TSX Venture Exchange, while the Company will change from LEDIF to APTEF with the OTCQB. These moves are in conjunction with the previously announced corporate name change from LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. to Apteryx Imaging Inc. The Company's stock ticker for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will remain LME.

For more information on Apteryx Imaging, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-APTERYX.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

