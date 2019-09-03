KYC Technology Inc.: KYC Technology Announces Agreement to Merge with CanaFarma Corp.

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / KYC Technology Inc., an independent reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta ("KYC" or "the Company") announced today that it had reached agreement to merge with CanaFarma Corp., a private company engaged in Hemp industry and headquartered in the United States of America.

David Lonsdale, a Director of KYC commented, "This represents an important step forward for KYC in the execution of its strategic plan to merge with a well-funded company in a high growth area, with the goal of being publicly listed later in the year".

About CanaFarma Corp:

CanaFarma is a full-service company operating in the Hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

About KYC Technology:

KYC Technology Inc ("KYC") was incorporated on June 6, 2017 as a British Columbia Corporation. Following the completion of a Plan of Arrangement between the Company and GreenBank Capital Inc, KYC became an independent reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

