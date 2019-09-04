Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces New CFO

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Ivrnet Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Myers as its new Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Jason brings a track record of strong results in senior executive positions at successful software and computer hardware companies. Since 2012 Jason has been the CFO & VP Business Development for Brightsquid Secure Communications Corp. which specializes in secure communications technology and workflow platforms targeting patient health information. Prior to that, he was the President and co-founder of CoolIT Systems, a global leader in computer thermal management solutions.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Myers join our team as our CFO," said Andrew Watts, President and CEO of Ivrnet. "Mr. Myers has a proven track record of not only the roll as CFO, but years of successful strategic and business development experience. He is a dynamic individual that is not only going to fit in well with the significant growth goals of Ivrnet, he will be key to achieving them."

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting, and the Internet.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.

Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227

E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com

www.ivrnet.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

