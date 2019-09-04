Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance as Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance was honored with the 2019 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Shangri-La Singapore.

Teleperformance, the leader of outsourced Omnichannel Customer Experience Management services, specializes in advisory and integrated solutions to manage and optimize all aspects of the customer experience cycle for clients.

Mr. Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that Teleperformance's relentless strive for innovation to further enhance value to its customers has been key to its success. Over the years, Teleperformance has not only expanded its capabilities but also maintained its focus on core customer service delivery and strengthened its solutions portfolio.

"Teleperformance continues to differentiate itself through an extended global footprint, its suite of comprehensive solutions to manage and optimize all aspects of the customer experience cycle for clients, deep industry expertise and a unique security practice. Matched by strong customer service leadership and global best practices, this ensures that Teleperformance continues to thrive even in competitive markets in the region," he noted.

"We are pleased to be named the 2019 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year and I'm proud of the team for their substantial contributions that made it possible. Winning this award once again recognizes our continued work and commitment to create meaningful interactions between brands and their customers," said David Rizzo, President, Asia Pacific, Teleperformance.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

www.teleperformance.com

