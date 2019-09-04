Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019

WKN: A2DHL8 ISIN: CA5626781028 Ticker-Symbol: 9SC2 
Tradegate
03.09.19
21:44 Uhr
0,070 Euro
+0,006
+9,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
0,062
0,074
03.09.
0,062
0,071
03.09.
MANGANESE X ENERGY
MANGANESE X ENERGY
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP0,070+9,38 %