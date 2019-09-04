- Transformation 2020 continues according to plan
- Aerostructures operational performance supported by strong growth
- Interconnection Systems recent wins imply start-up costs and new working capital requirements
- 2019 guidance unchanged, perspectives unveiled
Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, is announcing its first half results for the six months up to June 30th, 2019. These results were reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors on September 3rd, 2019.
(Audited € million)
H1 2019
H1 2018
Revenue
371.7
320.8
Reported growth
15.9%
(8.5%)
Growth at constant exchange rates
13.1%
(2.9%)
Recurring EBITDA *
28.1
20.9
Recurring EBITDA Margin on Revenue
7.6%
6.5%
Recurring Operating Income
10.8
7.1
Recurring Operating Margin on Revenue
2.9%
2.2%
Non-recurring items
(7.9)
0.8
o/w Sale of Toulouse-Périole
9.5
Operating Income
2.9
8.0
Net Cost of debt
(2.7)
(1.7)
Other financial income/(expense)
(5.2)
(3.3)
o/w Change in fair value of financial instruments
(3.9)
(4.4)
Financial result
(7.9)
(5.0)
Income tax
(1.0)
(0.2)
Net Income
(5.9)
2.8
Operating free cash flow
(46.3)
(28.3)
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements
Yannick Assouad, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Latécoère's H1 2019 results reflect our overall improved competitiveness and capacity to innovate. Business operations have been improving in Aerostructures as a result of the ongoing deployment of our Transformation 2020 plan. In parallel, the recent business wins in Interconnections Systems has consolidated our leading position to win new markets in the near future and required start-up costs which impacted the division's operating margin. Our 2019 objectives are unchanged as we continue to invest in Transformation 2020. Looking ahead, Latécoère should continue to make progress and generate positive operating free cash flow from 20201 as we remain fully committed to our strategy to establish Latécoère as a tier-one aerostructure supplier supporting aircraft manufacturers in the deployment of their programs of the future."
First Half Year 2019 Highlights and Financial Summary
Latécoère's 2019 financial results in the first half reflected strong business trends and demonstrated the Group's ability to win new markets. The group's revenue increased by 15.9% in H1 2019 to 371.7 million, or 13.1% at constant exchange rates.
Latécoère's H1 2019 recurring EBITDA amounted to 28.1 million, representing a margin of 7.6%. Latécoère's H1 2019 recurring operating income amounted to 10.8 million compared to 7.1 million in the same period of 2018, as it benefitted from the ongoing roll-out of Transformation 2020 plan.
Latécoère's net financial result totalled (7.9) million in H1 2019 due mainly to foreign exchange effects, compared to (5.0) million in H1 2018.
The Group's net income totalled (5.9) million.
Aerostructures
By division, Latécoère's Aerostructures division posted a substantial 14.5% revenue growth at constant exchange rates, or 18.0% as reported for the first half of 2019. Revenue totalled 215.3 million, reflecting the last catch-up effects resulting from operational disruptions experienced in 2018, which will not be repeated during the rest of the year.
Aerostructures
(Audited € million)
H1 2019
H1 2018
Consolidated Revenue
215.3
182.5
Growth at constant exchange rates
14.5%
(8.3)%
Inter-segment Revenue
8.9
7.1
Revenue
224.2
189.6
Recurring EBITDA*
16.2
2.6
Recurring EBITDA* Margin on Revenue
7.2%
1.4%
Recurring Operating Income
8.7
(3.8)
Recurring Operating Margin on Revenue
4.0%
(2.1)%
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements
1 excluding the IFRS 16 accounting standard impact of circa €20m which relate to the Group's new headquarters under construction
The profitability of Aerostructures division continued to progress in the first half of 2019 as the division continued its transformation.
Interconnection Systems
The Interconnection Systems division's revenue was up 11.3% at constant exchange rates and 13.1% on a reported basis, reaching 156.4 million in H1 2019. An important milestone has been passed with the delivery of the entire EWIS harness set for the Mitsubishi MRJ 90, developed in only 1.5 years (architecture, design, manufacture and certification). Furthermore, Latécoère recently won the tender offer for the industrialization and production of Airbus Helicopters H160 cockpit EWIS. This new contract highlights the strong capability of the Group to enter new markets.
Interconnection Systems
(Audited € million)
H1 2019
H1 2018
Consolidated Revenue
156.4
138.2
Growth at constant exchange rates
11.3%
5.2%
Inter-segment Revenue
1.0
0.9
Revenue
157.4
139.1
Recurring EBITDA*
11.9
18.2
Recurring EBITDA Margin on Revenue
7.5%
13.1%
Recurring Operating Income
2.1
10.9
Recurring Operating Margin on Revenue
1.4%
7.9%
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements
Latécoère's Interconnection Systems recurring EBITDA came to 11.9 million compared to 18.2 million in the same period a year ago as new long-term contracts required start-up costs. Furthermore, the division deployed additional production support costs to cope with multi-customer and multinational platforms which temporarily impacted the division's margins. These start-up investments are expected to continue for the remainder of 2019.
Transformation 2020 update
Latécoère's transformation continues with both new work on the Montredon plant extension and the implementation of additional machining capacity. The delivery of the building extension is planned for September 6th, 2019 and ramp-up of the production of surface treatment in Q1 2020. Moreover, the site obtained the 14001 certification during the summer.
Furthermore, Latécoère's Plovdiv's site in Bulgaria was extended by 80% to 9,000 sqm with an expected capacity of over 200,000 hours of annual production by the end of 2019. Transfer from our Czech Republic site of A320 doors structure sub-assembly has been finalized as well as rack structure production.
Latécoère will also formally open its new site in Belagavi, India, on September 10th, 2019, where the F2000 main aircraft harness as well as a good portion of Thales IFE contract will ultimately be produced. This new Best Cost Facility complements our harness production system.
LiFi update
Latécoère will present its LiFi technology at the APEX EXPO event in Los Angeles from September 9-12, 2019 after revealing its pioneering strategy at the International Paris Air Show in June 2019. Latécoère has been nominated as one of the finalist's nominees for the Crystal Cabin Award, which is an international prize for innovation in the aircraft cabin. The first commercial Air France flight will take place in Q3 2019 with 12 seats equipped with LiFi technology. After the Paris Air show, Latécoère received strong interests from numerous OEMs, airlines and in-flight entertainment suppliers in this new technology.
Debt and free cash flow
The Group's H1 2019 operating free cash flow was (46.3) million mainly due to working capital needs (receivables mainly as well as inventory), Interconnection Systems new business start-up costs and Transformation 2020 capex.
The Group implemented IFRS 16 which generated an increase of assets and debt of circa €20 million.
2019 guidance reiterated
Latécoère confirms its outlook. In 2019, the Group is expected to deliver significant organic growth in sales, excluding currency effects, and to carry out significant investments to finalize the Transformation 2020 plan. Due to start-up costs in the Interconnection Systems division and progress towards the Transformation 2020 plan in the Aerostructures division, the Group will generate a positive recurring operating margin and a negative operating free cash flow after capital expenditures.
Perspectives
Beyond 2019, the Group is currently expecting slightly lower Aerostructures division revenue in the next couple of years due to platform mix effects, whereas progress towards Transformation 2020 plan should compensate for pricing pressure and adverse currency impacts. Moreover, new business ramp-ups will continue in Interconnection Systems and the Interconnection Systems' margin should continue to be impacted by start-up costs related to new contracts in 2020. The division's operating margin should improve from 2021 onwards. Overall, Latécoère is anticipating delivering positive Group operating free cash flow from 20202
Upcoming publication
Third-quarter revenue on October 23, 2019
_________________________________________________________________________________
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircrafts), specializing in two fields:
- Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
- Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At the 31st of December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP
2 excluding the IFRS 16 accounting standard impact of circa €20m which relate to the Group's new headquarters under construction
Appendix Table of Content
Glossary
Summary P&L
Summary Balance Sheet
Summary Cash Flow Statement
Glossary
Growth at constant exchange rate
The Group measures the growth of its revenue exclusive of EUR/USD currency impacts to help understand revenue trends in its business.
The impact of exchange rate is offset by applying a constant EUR/USD exchange rate for the concerned periods.
Organic Growth
Organic growth excludes EUR/USD currency impacts (by applying a constant exchange rate for the periods considered) and by applying a constant Group structure. The constant Group structure is obtained by:
- Eliminating revenues of companies acquired during the period,
- Adding to the previous period full-year revenues of companies acquired in the previous period,
- Eliminating revenues of companies sold during the current or comparable periods.
Recurring operating income
In order to better reflect the current economic performance, the Group uses a sub-total named "recurring operating income" which excludes from operating income, non-recurring items (income or expenses) which are inherently difficult to predict due to their unusual, irregular or non-recurring nature. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.
EBITDA
EBITDA corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.
Recurring EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.
Operating free cash flow
Operating free cash flow corresponds to cash flow from operating activities and from investing activities excluding income tax paid.
Recurring Operating free cash flow
Recurring Operating free cash flow corresponds to operating cash flow excluding non-recurring items from operating activities and investing activities. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.
Net debt
Net debt corresponds to loans and bank borrowings (over one year) and loans and bank borrowings (less than one year) which include factoring and bank overdrafts less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt also includes financial debt from finance lease contracts.
Backlog
The backlog corresponds to firm orders published by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and are not yet recognized in revenue.
Summary P&L
(Audited million)
H1 2019
H1 2018
Revenue
371.7
320.8
o/w Aerostructures
224.2
189.6
o/w Interconnection Systems
157.4
139.1
o/w Elimination inter-sector
(9.9)
(8.0)
Recurring EBITDA **
28.1
20.9
o/w Aerostructures
16.2
2.6
o/w Interconnection Systems
11.9
18.2
Recurring operating income
10.8
7.1
o/w Aerostructures
8.7
(3.8)
o/w Interconnection Systems
2.1
10.9
Non-recurring items
(7.9)
0.8
o/w A380 End of program impact
o/w Sale of first tranche of Toulouse-Périole
9.5
o/w Other non-recurring items
(7.9)
(10.3)
Operating income
2.9
8.0
Net Cost of debt
(2.7)
(1.7)
Other financial income/(expense)
(5.2)
(3.3)
o/w Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments
(3.9)
(4.4)
o/w A380 End of program impact
Financial result
(7.9)
(5.0)
Income tax
(1.0)
(0.2)
Net result
(5.9)
2.8
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements
Summary Balance Sheet
ASSETS
(Audited € thousand)
Jun 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Intangible assets
85,475
91,525
Tangible assets
127,275
100,610
Other financial assets
3,802
3,695
Deferred tax assets
26,163
20,433
Financial derivative instruments
471
3,332
Other non-current assets
346
157
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
243,531
219,752
Inventories
191,329
180,142
Accounts receivable
225,141
193,308
Tax receivable
21,620
19,659
Financial derivative instruments
2,773
5,261
Other current assets
4,063
1,550
Cash Cash Equivalents
78,658
112,216
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
523,584
512,136
TOTAL ASSETS
767,115
731,889
LIABILITIES EQUITY
(Audited € thousand)
Jun 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Share capital
190,337
189,490
Share premium
214,161
215,008
Treasury stock
(3,089)
1,587
Other reserves
(132,479)
(140,108)
Derivatives future cash flow hedges
(19,256)
(9,424)
Group net result
(5,913)
6,013
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT OWNERS
243,760
262,565
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
0
0
TOTAL EQUITY
243,760
262,565
Loans and bank borrowings
82,105
55,510
Refundable Advances
23,496
24,332
Employee benefits
19,883
17,495
Non-current provisions
8,884
9,488
Deferred tax liabilities
2
30
Financial derivative instruments
15,394
21,035
Other non-current liabilities
3,528
4,602
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
153,292
132,492
Loans and bank borrowings (less than 1 year)
100,636
81,153
Refundable Advances
2,607
2,575
Current provisions
2,170
3,267
Accounts payable
181,829
180,291
Income tax liabilities
2,030
3,132
Contracts liabilities
49,332
54,137
Other current liabilities
3,607
2,690
Financial derivative instruments
27,853
9,588
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
370,063
336,832
TOTAL LIABILITIES
523,355
469,323
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
767,115
731,889
Summary Cash Flow Statement
(Audited € thousand)
Jun 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2018
Net result for the period
(5,913)
2,758
Adjustments related to non-cash activities:
Depreciation and provisions
16,362
4,183
Fair value gains/losses
3,876
4,421
Net (gains)/losses on disposal of assets
(81)
(10,174)
Other non-cash items
667
2,390
CASH FLOWS AFTER COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES
14,911
3,578
Income taxes
968
162
Interest expenses
2,669
1,737
CASH FLOWS BEFORE COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES
18,548
5,477
Changes in inventories net of provisions
(10,150)
(8,893)
Changes in client and other receivables net of provisions
(35,642)
(37,897)
Changes in suppliers and other payables
(2,939)
20,707
Income tax paid
(4,025)
(3,640)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(34,208)
(24,246)
Effect of changes in group structure
113
0
Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (including changes in payables to fixed asset suppliers)
(16,251)
(20,877)
Purchase of financial assets
0
0
Increase (decrease) in loans and advances made
(91)
155
Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets
84
12,987
Dividends received
3
3
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(16,142)
(7,733)
Proceeds from issue of shares
0
732
Purchase or disposal of treasury shares
(4,676)
(72)
Proceeds from borrowings
10,000
0
Repayments of borrowings
0
0
Repayments of lease liabilities
(1,503)
0
Financial interest paid
(2,605)
(1,772)
Dividends paid
0
(700)
Flows from refundable advances
(803)
(576)
Other flows from financing operation
(72)
12,617
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
341
10,229
Effects of exchange rate changes
103
(81)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(49,906)
(21,830)
