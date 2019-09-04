SECUDE International AG: Manufacturing and Engineering Companies can now Protect CAD Files using SECUDE's HALOCAD by Leveraging Microsoft AIP/MIP

HALOCAD is applicable to both SAP and non-SAP environments

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Sept. 04, 2019, SAP partner and a leading data security provider specializing in data security for SAP Enterprise software, today announced that it has designed and developed a unique solution to protect Computer-Aided Design (CAD) files. The solution, HALOCAD, exclusively meant for engineering and manufacturing companies across industries, will protect files, leveraging Microsoft Information Protection (MIP), as they are transferred across departments and organizations as part of the design-to-production lifecycle.



Files such as illustrations, design blueprints, specifications, prototypes and models held in CAD files are the most valuable assets of an engineering or manufacturing organization and thus, require strong protection. Los of such IP equates to loss of brand even the business. Product design files, in every stage of the design-to-production lifecycle, are accessed by, modified and forwarded to multiple stakeholders along the journey, often with those beyond the organization. This makes them prone to leakages leading to undesirable results for the IP owner.

SECUDE has developed, HALOCAD, keeping a 'beyond-SAP landscape' perspective in vision. This means its application is not limited to SAP ERP alone, thus making it Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP) and industry agnostic. However, what makes this solution truly unique compared to other CAD file security solutions existing in the market is that HALOCAD acts as a dedicated integrator that connects the user's CAD applications or SAP application (such as KPro) to MIP. This means that user's investment in MIP can be fully utilized even to CAD applications.

The new CAD file security solution encrypts exported CAD files leveraging MIP. Using the solution's automated classification engine, granular authorizations and user rights are assigned to the data file allowing easy and secure exchange of the files between employees, partners or suppliers. Subsequently, the product will also include a monitoring feature to audit all exports and downloads of CAD files, and a blocking feature that will prevent users from downloading or sharing the files without authorization, thus effectively preventing accidental or intentional data leaks.

HALOCAD currently supports AutoDesk Inventor and AutoCAD CAD applications. Its coverage will soon encompass, PTC Creo, Dassault CATIA and SolidWorks, and Siemens NX & SolidEdge CAD applications.

"HALOCAD is truly unique as it is the only solution that enables users to fully reap benefits of their investment in MIP either in an SAP or non-SAP landscape. The current version of HALOCAD supports all file extensions of Autodesk Inventor Professional. Our research and development team, in collaboration with Microsoft is also looking into other popular CAD applications," says Sriram Thiyagarajan, Product Head - HALOCAD, SECUDE.

Dr. Heiner Kromer, Chairman, SECUDE International AG, states that the idea behind securing CAD files is natural progression as per the organization's growth strategy. "We have been closely associated with the SAP world. Our 20+ year association with SAP and our solutions stands testament to our prowess in offering world-class data security products. Having studied the global data security landscape and based on our in-depth discussions with clients and partners, such as Microsoft, we identified that we had extend our expertise into niche areas such as CAD. This initiative is our first step in this regard."

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for SAP users.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with 'Single Sign-On' for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE's goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports. In 2019, SECUDE launched HALOCAD to protect invaluable IP in the form of CAD files in SAP and non-SAP environments.

SECUDE's solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

For more information, please contact:

Ramakrishnan Ramani

Manager - Marketing & Communication

communication@secude.com| +91-7418172539