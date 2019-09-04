Forrester Announces Top U.K. Brands That Deliver High Quality Customer Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester today released its list of customer experience (CX) leaders among U.K. brands, according to its U.K. 2019 Customer Experience Index (CX Index) rankings.

Based on a survey of more than 9,050 U.K. online adult consumers, Forrester's CX Index measures and ranks 36 U.K. brands across five industries (banking, auto/home insurance, wireless providers, digital retailers, and multichannel retailers) to identify how well a brand's customer experience strengthens the loyalty of its customers.

Wireless service providers had the highest CX Index score of 70.6 while multichannel banks performed the poorest. Wireless Service Provider Tesco Mobile had the highest CX Index score of 75.4. Below is a list of all the brands across each industry based on the rankings:

Auto/home insurance: Liverpool Victoria, Direct Line, Aviva, Admiral / Diamond / Elephant.co.uk, and AA.

Multichannel banks: Nationwide Building Society, Santander, HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Bank, Barclays Bank, and Halifax.

Digital retailers: Amazon, eBay, Very.co.uk, and ASOS.

Multichannel retailers: John Lewis, Argos, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, Boots, Tesco, Debenhams, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Primark, Co-op Food, H&M, and Tesco.

Wireless service providers: Tesco Mobile, 3, O2, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Mobile.

