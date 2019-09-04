PROS Retail for Airlines delivers offer optimization across all airline digital retail channels for exceptional customer experience

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today launched PROS Retail for Airlines, a single, configurable end-to-end eCommerce solution built from a state-of-the-art, modular, API-based platform, at the World Aviation Festival in London (Booth #69). With PROS Retail for Airlines, carriers now have full control to optimize and personalize offers for passengers across seat, fare and ancillaries with a digital-first experience across airline.com, mobile and direct sales channels in real-time, delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting passenger growth to double in the next 20 years1, airlines are taking ownership of the entire travel journey, beginning with converting window-shopping travelers looking for their next trip to booked customers and throughout all subsequent points of the travel experience.

PROS Retail for Airlines, part of the robust PROS Airline Solution portfolio, enables airlines to deliver a seamless digital experience across retail channels airline.com, mobile and NDC to passengers at micro moments throughout the travel journey. Leveraging PROS AI Platform, the suite of SaaS-based solutions gives airlines the ability to instantaneously optimize and personalize both the offer and user experience in a user-friendly, digital-first manner, meeting today's travelers' shopping expectations.

"Passengers want an instantaneous, frictionless digital experience, and airlines are having to further accelerate digital selling initiatives that can meet their demands," said PROS Head of Global Travel Product Management John McBride, Ph.D. "With the recent acquisition of Travelaer, which holds Level 4 NDC certification, PROS now offers airlines a fully integrated platform to offer optimized products and services to the right customer, at the right time, on the right channel. And by delivering an exceptional digital experience for their customers every time, carriers have a much greater opportunity to retain brand loyalty in an era where it is increasingly difficult to do so."

Key features of PROS Retail for Airlines include:

Flexible, Customizable UI UX enables rapid delivery of exceptional customer experience

enables rapid delivery of exceptional customer experience Automation Learning UI responds to customer wants and needs more quickly

responds to customer wants and needs more quickly Dynamic Packaging with Non-Air Ancillaries maximizes the revenue generation for airlines

maximizes the revenue generation for airlines Integration with PROS Shopping and Merchandizing delivers simplified offer and order management

delivers simplified offer and order management Management of the Complete Customer Journey Trip Management helps optimize revenue in every passenger interaction

"PROS has been a distinguished leader in driving revenue management, dynamic pricing, and eCommerce for decades," said Karl Isler, managing partner of Karl Isler Consulting. "PROS Retail for Airlines is a natural progression for the company to drive a next era of innovation in the travel industry. PROS remains a partner that innovates within every aspect of offer creation, order management, and distribution to enable the next phases of digital transformation."

About PROS Airline Solutions

Built on a proven foundation of AI and dynamic pricing science, PROS Airline Solutions span Revenue Management, Real Time Dynamic Pricing, Group Sales Optimizer, Retail, Shopping and Merchandising to enable airlines to enhance their retailing experience to create, distribute and fulfill personalized offers while maintaining the ability to scale the business across channels, and helping to drive incremental revenue through AI-based technology.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

