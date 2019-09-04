Re-invented Scroll Wheel for MX Master 3 Delivers Ultimate Productivity Experience

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech MX Master 3 and Logitech MX Keys, the latest additions to the premium performance Master Series. Each device is incredibly advanced on its own, but even better together. The mouse and keyboard enable powerful and reliable performance that transform the way you work. Engineered and crafted in Switzerland, the MX Master 3 offers ultrafast and ultraprecise scrolling with the all-new MagSpeed Scroll Wheel. Driven by electromagnets, MX Master 3 allows you to silently scroll through thousands of lines in seconds. MX Keys, with Perfect Stroke technology, delivers the best tactile low-profile typing experience on a Logitech keyboard.

Logitech announces MX Master 3 and MX Keys, enabling advanced users to achieve peak performance (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our newest flagship products are designed for advanced users, such as software developers, engineers or designers, who want to be more productive and need to interact with their digital content at the speed of thought," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. "The MX Master 3 MagSpeed Scroll Wheel is our fastest, quietest and most advanced scrolling wheel to date, and MX Keys brings you the most comfortable low-profile typing experience we can provide so you can work as long as you want. When used together, these premium performance tools deliver the ultimate solution to your desktop."

Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse is built with speed and precision in mind and the carefully sculpted shape is comfortable enough for long work days, supporting your hand and wrist. Profiles for popular software applications are ready out-of-the box, in addition to customization options offered via Logitech OptionsTM. The mouse features Logitech MX signature DarkfieldTM 4,000 DPI High Precision sensor that tracks on all surfaces including glass. It also has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 70 days with a full charge, and a three-minute quick charge gives you a full day of use.

Logitech MX Keys

The Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard brings you a premium typing experience with fluid keystrokes and accurate, tactile responses when keys are depressed. Equipped with smart illumination, the backlighting detects your hands and adjusts keyboard lighting automatically depending on the room lighting condition. It also switches off when it's not in use to save battery power and keep distractions at a minimum. A soft and durable detachable palm rest is also available with the Logitech MX Keys Plus version, bringing extra comfort to the keyboard, if desired.

MX Master 3 x MX Keys Better Together

Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys are both compatible with Windows, Mac and the most popular Linux distributions. The mouse and keyboard are compatible with Logitech Flow technology, enabling you to easily and seamlessly switch and control up to three Windows or Mac computers simultaneously. This allows you to copy and paste content, images, and documents between your computers and between operating systems. Built to sustain hours of use, Logitech MX Master 3 and Logitech MX Keys each have USB-C quick-charging and premium design and finish to elevate the look of the modern desk.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech MX Master 3 and Logitech MX Keys are expected to be available in September 2019 at Logitech.com and Amazon.com as well as select retail stores in October 2019. Suggested retail price for MX Master 3 is $99.99 and MX Keys is $99.99. MX Palm Rest is sold separately on Logitech.com and Amazon.com for $19.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

