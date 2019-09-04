SignalFx and ALTERSIS Performance Announce Partnership to Extend Real-Time Cloud Monitoring to EMEA Enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019, the leader in real-time cloud monitoring and observability for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, today announced a partnership with ALTERSIS Performance, the largest IT Performance company in EMEA, to bring SignalFx's leading solution to the ALTERSIS portfolio of clients across Europe and Northern Africa.



ALTERSIS Performance (former Scopteam, adhoc International, Valid'IT and Sword Performance) is the leading IT Performance Consulting company in EMEA. With more than 350 engineers and experts, ALTERSIS is a preferred supplier for many organisations for the deployment of Application Performance Management, Performance Testing and Quality Assurance Technologies, Processes and Governance.

"We are continuously extending and innovating our services and product portfolio to tackle the most important needs for our clients in their cloud-native journey. SignalFx is a critical addition to our portfolio that will be invaluable in helping our clients address the modern needs of the digital enterprise," said Tobias Sager, Managing Director, ALTERSIS Performance. "With its highly differentiated real-time cloud monitoring capabilities built on its streaming analytics architecture, SignalFx allows our clients to instantly see and take action on exactly what is happening across the infrastructure and applications layers of their tech stack. In this regard, the cloud-native and microservices monitoring capabilities are a key differentiator of SignalFx."

SignalFx offers the only monitoring and observability platform based on real-time streaming analytics that can identify and alert on problems in seconds wherever they may occur in today's increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. The platform's unique NoSample tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction-not just a small sample-providing a more accurate view of the system's behaviour. Leveraging its advanced analytics, SignalFx provides directed troubleshooting capabilities that allow developers to quickly filter findings in real-time, identify the root cause of issues, and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

"ALTERSIS Performance will be a key partner for SignalFx in extending our reach across Europe and Northern Africa," said Andy Sadler, General Manager, EMEA. "Through our partnership, we'll be able to help more organisations leverage the SignalFx real-time cloud monitoring and observability platform to address the increasingly complex observability needs of today's digital businesses."

This announcement comes amid continued momentum for SignalFx in EMEA. SignalFx recently announced a partnership with Cloudreach , a leading UK-based global cloud software and services provider, to bring SignalFx's real-time cloud monitoring software to Cloudreach's entire portfolio of customers as the de facto platform for monitoring cloud-based applications and infrastructures. Earlier this year, SignalFx opened a Research & Development and Support Office in Krakow, Poland following significant expansion of sales, services, and marketing operations in EMEA.

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

In August 2019, SignalFx announced? a definitive agreement to be acquired by Splunk. The combination of SignalFx and Splunk will give IT and developers a data platform that allows them to monitor and observe data in real time, no matter the infrastructure or data volume, helping them cut costs, boost revenue, and improve the customer experience.

About Altersis

ALTERSIS Performance is the leading IT Performance Consulting company in EMEA created out of Scopteam (founded 2001), Valid'IT (founded 2006) and Sword Performance Solutions (founded in 2002 as adhoc International). All the company's consultants are IT Performance Specialists. ALTERSIS Performance has conducted more than 2000 projects for over 200 customers in the area of Performance Engineering, New Generation Monitoring, Application Performance Management, Performance Audit & Optimization. The company is part of the ALTERSIS Group and has offices in France, Switzerland and North Africa (Tunisia and Morocco).

