LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.: La Perla intends to list its shares in Paris

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands

September 4, 2019

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

La Perla intends to list its shares in Paris

Amsterdam, September 4, 2019 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. ("La Perla"), a luxury fashion holding company and leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear, beachwear and accessories, intends to directly list its shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Paris (the "Listing").

Euronext Paris is expected to publish its market notice on September 4, 2019 and trading in La Perla's shares on the Euronext Growth Market is expected to commence on or around September 6, 2019. There will be no public offering or private placement of La Perla's shares as part of the Listing.

Listing in Paris, a global centre for luxury fashion, will allow La Perla to increase its market visibility and enhance its access to capital markets.

In connection with the Listing, La Perla has entered into a liquidity contract with Invest Securities S.A. dated September 2, 2019 (the "Liquidity Contract"), in compliance with AMF (Autorité des marches financiers) decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018. The Liquidity Contract has been entered into for a period of two years and will become effective upon commencement of trading of La Perla's shares on the Euronext Growth Market. To implement the Liquidity Contract, La Perla has made an amount of €60,000 available to Invest Securities S.A.

About La Perla:

La Perla, a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Operating La Perla Group"). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and beachwear and accessories. The group operates under the brand "La Perla". Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

