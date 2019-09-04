Clal Biotechnology Industries (CBI) recently published its Q219 update. Notably, MediWound (35% owned by CBI) announced that following a meeting to discuss the submission of a biologics licensing application (BLA) with the FDA, it expects to file for approval for NexoBrid in Q220. The submission needs to wait for the 12-month follow-up results from the Phase III DETECT study (acute data were released in January). MediWound expects to initiate a 174-patient Phase II study of EscharEx to treat venous leg ulcers in Q419 with an interim look by the end of 2020 and completion of the trial by the end of 2021.

