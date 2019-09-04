Largest building society in the world uses OutSystems to radically transform self-service options for its business savings customers

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code application development platform, today announced that leading financial institution Nationwide is using the OutSystems low-code platform to develop a new digital business savings service that will radically transform how Nationwide interacts with its business savings customers.

Nationwide Building Society is the largest building society in the world, with over 15 million members. Headquartered in Swindon, Wiltshire, it has over 19,000 employees and the organisation is heavily invested in supporting its business customers, delivering new fintech solutions as it digitally transforms the business. Nationwide provides business savings products for the SME market, including limited companies, charities, and the public sector, through its wide range of instant access, notice, and fixed-term business savings accounts.

"Our focus over the past 130 years has always been about delivering legendary services to our members," said Darren Bailey, Head of Product Management at Nationwide. "As such, we were keen to continue to deliver innovative digital services that enable our business customers to quickly access the information they need at their fingertips. The OutSystems low-code application development platform will enable us to do this."

"OutSystems is fantastic for the speed with which an application can be released, which gives us the flexibility to react to changing customer requirements, remaining agile as a business," said Bailey.

Development work is well underway and the new digital business banking savings service is expected to launch in early 2020.

"We are delighted to help Nationwide Building Society on its digital transformation journey, enabling the delivery of web and mobile digital banking capabilities at unprecedented speed," added Garry Larner, Regional Director Financial Services Insurance, OutSystems. "This is a major step forward for Nationwide Business Savings in empowering its customers."

