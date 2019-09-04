Full Lineup Includes WD_Black Game Drives, Super Slim 5TB Portable Hard Drive, and New High-Speed SanDisk Memory Cards

IFA - As consumers generate more content than ever, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) is creating and delivering innovative solutions to help them capture, share and manage it all. At IFA 2019, Western Digital is showcasing its latest offerings from its WD_Black line of gaming products, WD and SanDisk brands.

Whether a hardcore gamer looking to up their game, a family historian preserving precious memories, or a photographer capturing the right shot, the new products are designed to provide world-class reliability and performance to keep up with consumers' evolving data storage needs. IFA attendees can visit Western Digital at Hall #17, Stand #201 to experience the company's new, powerful solutions firsthand:

WD_Black

The WD_Black line of gaming products is purpose-built for gamers who face the dreaded challenge of choosing which of their favorite games to sacrifice when they reach the storage limit of their gaming station. Among the five new gaming solutions showcased is the notable WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD, which is the industry's first game drive to feature a SuperSpeed USB (20Gb/s) interface. The WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD is expected to be available later this year. Additionally, the portfolio includes two Xbox-licensed drives, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox One (available now) and WD_Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox One (expected to be available later this month). These two drives come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial membership**. The WD_Black portfolio provides the performance, capacity and reliability that allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits.

WD

The award-winning My Passport line of portable drives has been refreshed to better suit the needs of today's consumer. Now with up to 5TB*, in its slimmest form factor yet, WD offers consumers more capacity to carry along and preserve valued photos, videos and documents wherever their journey takes them. The new My Passport and My Passport for Mac drives feature a cool new color palette and sleek design, and come with a three-year limited warranty.

SanDisk

Featuring next-generation NVMe technology, the company is unveiling its fastest memory card yet, the SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B. The new card is designed for photographers and videographers that need the most advanced technology to keep up with increasing demand for high-quality content. With blazing speeds, over three times the speed of our current performance card formats1, the CFexpress card enables consistent recording of RAW 6K video3 and enhanced workflow efficiency. The card is scheduled to be available later this year. Additionally, the company is launching the 1TB* SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I memory card the world's fastest 1TB* UHS-I SD card2. Expected to ship at the end of this month, this super high-capacity SD card is perfect for shooting 4K UHD video3 and sequential burst mode photography.

Another breakthrough product from SanDisk, the world's first two-in-one wireless charger with automatic local backup, the iXpand Wireless Charger, is on display at IFA. The new device offers consumers local photo backup for Qi-enabled iPhone and Android devices while charging. It's an easy way to keep memories safe with no change in charging habits. For consumers looking to quickly add extra storage to their iPhone, and free up space for more photos and videos, SanDisk is also rolling out the new iXpand Flash Drive Go. Both products are available now in select regions.

"People around the world trust our solutions with their valued content, from the latest video game, to collections of family photos or their professional portfolios; Western Digital branded products are all designed with the consumer experience as our top priority. While preserving their content, we are also committed to driving the best performance and experience possible. Our extensive industry-leading portfolio is a great example of that commitment," said David Ellis, vice president of product marketing for content solutions, Western Digital.

Western Digital offers the industry's broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help people capture, preserve, access and manage their personal content. For more information, visit our websites: WD_Black, WD and SanDisk.

To keep up with the latest on social channels:

WD_Black

WDBlack, DriveYourGame

Instagram: @wd_black

Twitter: @wd_black

Facebook: WD Black

WD

Instagram: @wdcreators

Twitter: @WDCreators

Facebook: WD

SanDisk

Instagram: @sandisk

Twitter: @SanDisk

Facebook: SanDisk

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

*As used for storage capacity, 1GB 1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity may be less, depending on operating environment.

**Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.

1Read speeds over three times faster than standard CFast 2.0 card speeds of 525MB/s. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB 1,000,000 bytes.

2Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s; requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

3RAW 6K and 4K video support may vary based on host device, file attributes, usage conditions and other factors. See www.sandisk.com/HD.

2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, WD, the WD logo, iXpand, My Passport, SanDisk Extreme PRO, and WD_Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. The SD and SDXC marks are trademarks of SD-3C, LLC. CFexpress is a trademark of the CompactFlash Association. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Qi is a trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products are available in all regions of the world.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including the expected availability, benefits, capabilities, capacity, performance, speed and/or other features of the SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B, WD_Black D10 and WD_Black P50 gaming drives. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: changes to specifications from standards organizations, volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the company's most recently filed periodic report, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005353/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

T. Peter Andrew

Western Digital Corp.

+1-949-672-9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com

investor@wdc.com

Press Contact

Joanna Andrade

Western Digital Corp.

+1-408-801-1792

joanna.andrade@wdc.com