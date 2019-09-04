Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the opening of its United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland headquarters and training suite at Oxford Science Park's Schrödinger Building.

"Oxford is internationally renowned for medical and scientific innovation and we are proud to expand our collaboration with this community that we think will help us advance surgical innovation and improve patient outcomes," said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart.

"Oxford Science Park provides access to world-class engineering, science, and clinical expertise that will prove valuable as we deepen our work with the clinical community and health services in the UK and Ireland," said Guthart.

Intuitive first introduced da Vinci surgical systems in the UK in 2000. Currently, UK and Ireland hospitals are home to more than 85 da Vinci surgical systems, which have been used in more than 85,000 procedures, with 18,000 procedures performed in 2018 alone.

"Intuitive is expanding its presence in the UK and Ireland--doubling our personnel in the last 18 months-and we are excited about our plans for continued growth here," said Intuitive UK and Eire Vice President and General Manager Phil Bradshaw.

"We're absolutely thrilled Intuitive have chosen Oxfordshire for its UK headquarters and welcome them to Oxford Science Park, a crucial part of our world-leading science and technology cluster that can be at the forefront of a future, globally-facing UK economy," said Nigel Tipple, chief executive of Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (OxLEP).

Moving forward, Intuitive expects this new facility to offer a selection of education and training programs and help showcase its pipeline of products and services that will continue to augment the capabilities of physicians and provide less invasive treatment options for their patients.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. At Intuitive, we believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings, and develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system.

Ion is for sale in the U.S.

Outside of the U.S., Ion is not CE Marked and not for human use. Ion cannot be placed on the market or put into service. Ion may not have regulatory approvals in all markets. Please check with your local Intuitive representative

About the da Vinci Surgical System

There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery. Da Vinci systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.intuitive.com.

Photos of the opening of the Oxford office will be available upon request.

Photos of the da Vinci surgical robot systems are available for press use from https://www.intuitive.com/en-us/about-us/press/press-resources

Surgical Risks

For important safety information, indications for use, risks, full cautions and warnings related to the use of da Vinci systems, please refer to www.intuitive.com/safety.

