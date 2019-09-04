NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., ('NST') a Dutch biotech company developing novel and innovative strategies for the treatment of NASH and other metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces the appointment of Mats Blom as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr Blom joined NorthSea Therapeutics on 3 September 2019, and brings significant experience, having worked in senior financial management roles for both public and private life sciences companies. He was CFO at Zealand Pharma for nine years, during which time, it listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen and on Nasdaq Global Markets in New York. Prior to that, Mr Blom was CFO at Swedish Orphan International (now a part of SOBI). Mats has an MBA from IESE in Barcelona and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lund University.

Rob de Ree, CEO of NorthSea Therapeutics, commented:

"Mats has extensive experience as a CFO and a solid track record in both private and public funding, in both Europe and the US. I am confident that his experience will help us to further develop the Company and its promising SEFA pipeline."

Mats Blom, CFO of NorthSea Therapeutics, commented:

"NorthSea Therapeutics is an ambitious company with a promising pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics for important indications of unmet medical need as shown by it securing €25m of funding for its novel NASH drug, icosabutate. I am looking forward to joining such a strong team and contributing to the Company's future success."

About NorthSea Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics B.V.(NST) is a Dutch biotech company focused on developing structurally engineered fatty acids ('SEFAs') for the treatment of inflammatory, metabolic and liver diseases. NST licensed the rights to its lead compound icosabutate and a library of discovery- and pre-clinical-stage SEFAs from Pronova BioPharma Norge AS, who developed Omacor, a blockbuster cardiovascular drug. Icosabutate has been found safe and effective in two prior phase 2 clinical studies for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and is currently in clinical development for NASH; a phase 2b study was commenced in July 2019 (ICONA) to study the efficacy of icosabutate in NASH. NST is a Dutch company, backed by Forbion Capital, Novo Seeds, BGV and NSV. Its employees are also based in the UK and Norway.

www.northseatherapeutics.com

About NASH

NASH is liver inflammation and damage caused by a build-up of fat in the liver and represents a more advanced stage of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Although a similar condition can occur in people who abuse alcohol, NASH occurs in those who drink little to no alcohol. It is frequently associated with certain disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and insulin resistance. An estimated 15 30% of the adult population in developed countries have NAFLD, 10 15% of whom may advance to NASH representing at least ~15 30 million patients in the 6 major markets. Further disease progression in 15-20% of NASH patients leads to advanced liver fibrosis and cirrhosis with a high risk of liver failure, hepatocellular cancer and need for liver transplantation.

