Schneider Electric Simplifies and Improves Web Experience

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify website access and improve user experience on its digital channels, Schneider Electric , the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has updated its web domain from www.schneider-electric.co.uk to www.se.com/uk. Easier to write and to remember, the new web address ensures quicker access to Schneider Electric online platforms which include a number of improvements to help customers find information more easily about its products and services.

Schneider Electric is not changing its brand, simply its web address. The brand, name, logo and other company information remain the same: Schneider Electric.

Five key elements of the Schneider Electric website now have improved functionality and enriched content to help customers find information more easily, increase product and solution understanding and make well-informed decisions according to their needs. The new features include:

Chat with a representative - Customer Care Representatives available during business hours to answer questions about support, sales or detail information about products.

- Customer Care Representatives available during business hours to answer questions about support, sales or detail information about products. Product details pages - Information in one place with the most popular documentation just one click away: product features, related software, 15 different formats of CAD files, high resolution images, "How to" videos, and frequently asked technical questions.

- Information in one place with the most popular documentation just one click away: product features, related software, 15 different formats of CAD files, high resolution images, "How to" videos, and frequently asked technical questions. Product documentation - Over 150,000 technical documents along with software accessible through a new powerful search engine.

- Over 150,000 technical documents along with software accessible through a new powerful search engine. Product selectors - Question and answer tools to help customers select the right product for their needs including full configurations with all the accessories required.

- Question and answer tools to help customers select the right product for their needs including full configurations with all the accessories required. Accessories for products - Simple access to accessories and spare parts for Schneider Electric's top offers. Find related product offers for easy browsing to create a complete solution.

"Ensuring our customers can find the information they are looking for online as quickly and easily as possible is essential. We are very happy to present our new web domain - se.com/uk - and our latest web features to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to better understand Schneider Electric's products and solutions," said Steve Smith, UK&I Communications Director. "Our aim is to continuously listen to customer feedback, reduce complexity and improve usability. We are committed to creating the best experience for our customers and website visitors as possible".

Come visit Schneider Electric on the Web at https://www.se.com/uk/ .

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automationdigital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with ourMeaningful Purpose,Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/uk

