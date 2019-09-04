Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

The Mediaset Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting being held today is unlawful because its Board of Directors has prevented Simon Fiduciaria from voting, relying on an interpretation of the Italian media law which is contrary to the EU Treaty.

Mediaset is disregarding the most basic shareholder rights and principles of corporate governance with the sole objective of favoring Fininvest, without even recognizing a premium to minorities.

An increasing number of shareholders and investors are questioning the merits of the proposed transaction and doubt it could create any value.

Through its repeated unlawful decisions, the Mediaset Board of Directors has placed the company in a situation of legal uncertainty.

Vivendi will use any legal recourse in all relevant jurisdictions and countries to challenge the legality of the proposed new structure, both under national and European laws.

