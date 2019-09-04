Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019

WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.09.2019 | 10:34
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

4 September 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security% of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors0.134
AXA Prop Trust0.045
Electra Private Equity0.315
Hammerson0.448

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320


© 2019 PR Newswire