Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

4 September 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets Marwyn Value Investors 0.134 AXA Prop Trust 0.045 Electra Private Equity 0.315 Hammerson 0.448

