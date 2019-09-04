Two ONCOS-102 readouts are expected in the next 12 months: mesothelioma Phase I/II data around new year 2020, and data from the Phase I melanoma study in H120. Targovax is also conducting preclinical trials with its new oncolytic viruses, with first results likely to be released in H219. This will support its move to becoming a focused oncolytic virus company. In addition, it provided an update on the Phase I/II trial with ONCOS-102 + Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with advanced peritoneal malignancies in collaboration with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, where the expansion part has now started. Our Targovax valuation is virtually unchanged at NOK1.18bn or NOK18.6/share (vs NOK18.9/share previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...