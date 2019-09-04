The global CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) inhibitors market size is poised to reach USD 720.39 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the high target affinity and specificity of CTLA4 inhibitors. In addition, the growing popularity of combination therapy is anticipated to further boost the CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Despite the availability of various approved therapies, the treatment landscape for advanced or recurring cancer is not adequate in terms of drug responsiveness. Therefore, with exhaustive research in oncology, immunotherapies, such as CTLA4 inhibitors, have been deemed as one of the most adequate solutions for all the unmet needs. CTLA4 inhibitors are proteins that restrict the action of the immune system that prevents T-cells from eliminating cancer cells. Hence, immune responses are stimulated to eliminate the cancer cells. As these drugs work directly on the target, their efficacy is higher than that of conventional treatments such as chemotherapy. Therefore, the target-specific mechanism of action is making this drug class popular among medical practitioners and patients, thereby driving the market growth.

The drugs used for the treatment of cancer are most effective when administered in a combination. In combination therapy, drugs target the site through various mechanisms, thereby reducing the development of resistant cancer cells. When drugs with different effects are combined, each drug can be used at an optimal dose, without intolerable side effects. Thus, there has been a rise in the use of a combination of chemotherapies to treat cancer as well as ophthalmic conditions. Thus, the increasing rise and approval of combination therapies will help in driving the overall growth of the CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) inhibitors market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

Monotherapy

Combination therapy

Key Regions for the CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

