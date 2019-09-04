Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019

Cyren Ltd: Cyren Names Vice President of Sales for Americas

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced the appointment of Bruce Johnson as Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Reporting to CEO Brett Jackson, Johnson now leads Cyren's sales and go-to-market strategy for the region.

Johnson brings more than three decades of proven sales leadership experience and expertise in building successful enterprise sales teams for high-growth cybersecurity companies, having previously served in senior sales leadership positions at 4iQ, Arcot Systems, Axent, Entercept Security Technologies, Fortscale, Thales-Vormetric and Vaultive. Johnson holds a degree in economics and marketing from California State University in Chico.

"Bruce brings to Cyren a successful career building sales organizations that produce results," Jackson said. "He is a key addition to our leadership team as we focus on driving more revenue growth."

"I am excited to join the Cyren team," Johnson said. "I look forward to leveraging my cybersecurity industry experience to help our customers and channel partners in the Americas take full advantage of Cyren's cloud-based security offerings."

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
+1.281.444.1590
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558301/Cyren-Names-Vice-President-of-Sales-for-Americas


