Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - InsuraGuest, Inc., a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that has developed a proprietary InsurTech platform to deliver a specialized insurance policy to hotels, announced today it will be attending Hotel 360 Expo and The Lodging Conference this month.

September 18-19: Hotel 360 Expo in London, England. Representatives from InsuraGuest will include Douglas Anderson, CEO; Charles Cayias, President; and Roger Bloss, Advisory Board Member and Sales Consultant.

September 23-25: The Lodging Conference in Pheonix, Arizona. Representatives from InsuraGuest will include Roger Bloss and additional members of the leadership team.

InsuraGuest is the first line of defense for both the hotel and the guest. It integrates with the hotel's property management system and helps the hotel transfer its exposure to liability by offering specialized hotel guest protection for theft of personal property, accidental medical expense, and accidental death and dismemberment. Hoteliers who invest in InsuraGuest often see a reduction in their overall primary insurance costs.

Hoteliers and individuals who would like to learn more about InsuraGuest at Hotel 360 or The Lodging Conference are encouraged to schedule a meeting by emailing sales@insuraguest.com.

About InsuraGuest. Inc.

InsuraGuest, Inc. is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that has developed an InsurTech platform to deliver insurance product to end users in both the B2B and B2C market place. Its first focus is in the B2B hotel and resort sector, where its platform integrates with the hotels property management systems to help transfer exposure of liability by offering a specialized hotel guest protection policy. Through its InsuraGuest insurance program, hotel guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their hotel stay, while providing the hotel an additional profit center. www.InsuraGuest.com

Media Contact:

Christine Thome

cthome@chicorporation.com

216-272-5611

