The global hydrogen compressor market size is poised to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing focus on using hydrogen in refineries. In addition, the rising number of hydrogen fueling stations is expected to further boost the growth of the hydrogen compressor market.

The refinery industry is one of the major end-users of hydrogen as it requires hydrogen for various applications, such as processing crude oil into refined fuel and removing impurities or contaminants, including sulfur. Moreover, the rising global demand for distillate fuel oil and the strict regulations related to sulfur content are the major factors driving the demand for hydrogen in the refinery industry. Thus, the growing use of hydrogen in refineries will drive the growth of the hydrogen compressor market during the forecast period.

The increasing applications of hydrogen in fuel cells in the transportation and electronics sectors are increasing the demand for hydrogen compressors. A hydrogen compressor is one of the main equipment used in hydrogen storage and transportation processes. Furthermore, the increasing focus on clean energy sources in the transport segment is stimulating the demand for hydrogen compressors in hydrogen fuel stations.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Ariel Corp.

Atlas Copco AB

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Colfax Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Technology:

The hydrogen compressor market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Single-stage

Multi-stage

Key Regions for the Hydrogen Compressor Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

