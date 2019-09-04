SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on key trends in the UK construction industry.

While many sectors in the UK have their eyes on EU's exit date of 31st October, companies in the construction industry are less likely to face any shortages in terms of opportunities for business growth in 2019. The industry is already witnessing a phase of transformation and contractors are working hard to integrate new ideas and technologies. Companies need to keep tabs on the latest trends to remain competitive in the market.

At SpendEdge, we understand the trends that can gain traction and impact the UK construction industry. Therefore, we have outlined recent trends in the UK construction industry.

UK Construction Industry Trends to Watch Out for in 2020

Drone technology

Labor shortage in the UK construction industry is one of the major challenges facing contractors. This has led companies to explore the use of drone technology. Drones can capture the project progress from 400 ft above the ground and collect relevant data. The decreasing cost of drones is likely to increase the usage of drones in the coming time.

Increased use of sustainable materials

Sustainability is the key focus for companies of today. They need to incorporate recycled and reclaimed materials in modern buildings apart from building structures with beautiful designs. This will enable them to reduce production costs and carbon emissions while producing new materials.

Prefabricated construction

The UK housing crisis is creating the need for modular construction. It is a swift and cheap housing construction technique that provides an efficient and more sustainable building structure. Also, it reduces the number of laborer's required, noise pollution, and waste.

