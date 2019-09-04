Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14NFJ ISIN: GB00BVC3CB83 Ticker-Symbol: JL0 
Frankfurt
03.09.19
15:36 Uhr
3,844 Euro
-0,034
-0,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,884
4,002
13:26
04.09.2019 | 12:56
(76 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on John Laing Group (JLG)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / We expect a stronger H219 from John Laing Group (JLG) after a mixed performance in H1, when NAV growth was restrained by asset write downs. Although we have reduced our FY19 estimate for NAV per share to 353p (+9% year-on-year), we believe the long-term outlook for the business remains favourable given the global requirement for infrastructure investment. JLG's shares now stand at a small discount to peer group averages, offering an attractive entry point for potential investors.

Share price weakness following the H1 results now places JLG on a c 9% premium to its last reported NAV per share, slightly below peer group average of 14%. This provides a more attractive entry point for investing in the shares.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.
All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Graeme Moyse, +44 (0)20 3077 5700
industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558397/Edison-issues-outlook-on-John-Laing-Group-JLG


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE