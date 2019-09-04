The global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market size is poised to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period.

Read the 132-page research report with TOC on "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by type (biologics and small molecules) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the high unmet need. In addition, patient assistance programs are anticipated to further boost the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Despite recent approvals, the global DMD therapeutics market represents a high unmet need for affordable therapies that can reverse the progression of DMD. This creates significant opportunity for vendors to enter the global DMD therapeutics market to cater to the high unmet demand. Some major vendors like Santhera, Sarepta, Catabasis, and Roche are expected to enter the market during the forecast period with their novel molecules for the treatment of this indication. Moreover, the strong distribution network of these vendors, along with the presence of reimbursement policies, ensures increased patient adherence to these therapies. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth largely during the forecast period.

Furthermore, various governments have come up with patient assistance programs to help reduce the cost burden associated with these therapeutics. Vendors have also introduced patient assistance programs to help patients overcome the high costs associated with treatment. For instance, The Patient Co-Pay Assistance Program is an initiative started by Sarepta to provide financial benefits to patients with commercial health insurance. Thus, such programs are expected to help patients in overcoming the high costs associated with the treatment, which will increase adherence to the treatment and drive the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

Biologics

Small Molecules

Key Regions for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

