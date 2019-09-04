Sanya's Global Promotional Campaign Sets Sail from London

- "Visit Sanya China" branded yacht launches world tour at Clipper 2019-20 Round the World Yacht Race -

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clipper 2019-20 Round the World Yacht Race officially opened with a special exhibition area in London on September 2. Taking part was "Visit Sanya China", which began its 40,000 nautical mile worldwide promotional tour on the same day.

The exclusive exhibition area specially designed and curated by the Sanya Organizing Committee transported visitors to China's coastal resort. With images of the beach resort hugging the background with blue-and-white striped beach chairs in the foreground, visitors still felt the summer spirit.

A photo exhibition of the Sanya yacht during the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race allowed Londoners to visualise the vessel's journey through the wind and waves. Visitors got a chance to add their tastebuds to the experience with servings of unique Sanya snacks, including coconut candy, coconut pudding and coconut juice. Topping off the event was the kick off of an online photo competition. Facebook users can upload their best photos of Sanya and invite their friends to like the images. The one with the most "likes" wins a round trip ticket from London to Sanya.

The global launch event for Ride on the Wind, a new book which tells the exciting story of the "Visit Sanya China" yacht's winning of the championship last season was also on display. The book includes a history of the development of Sanya's sailing industry and the achievements of the city's tourism marketing and promotional organisations during the past two years.

Members of the Sanya ambassador crew also visited Staines Football Club, the oldest football club in London, where they met Club Chairman Joe Dixon and Secretary-General Steve Parsons, finishing the encounter by exchanging team uniforms. Mr Dixon said, "After the meeting, I learned that Sanya is not only a beautiful tropical paradise, but is also located at the border of the Hainan Free Trade Zone and offers visa-free access to passport holders from 59 countries. Now, with the commencement of non-stop service between London and Sanya, the destination has become an enormous market full of opportunities for the UK and Europe. We look forward to seeking expansion in Sanya!"

The crew was invited to visit one of London's Wolfsheel clubs where they gave a brief presentation on Sanya's tourism resources to guests including Philip Morgan, former Chief Secretary of the British Embassy in Beijing. Sanya Ambassador Crew Member Li Meng took the opportunity to introduce the opportunities derived from the Hainan Free Trade Zone.

At each stop along its world journey, the Sanya yacht is expected to continue doing the same superb job: promoting China's most charming tropical paradise, showcasing the brisk development of China's sailing industry as well as the beautiful and varying landscapes in and around Sanya, while informing the world about the new opportunities arising from the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Zone.

