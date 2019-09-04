Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Annouces First Patient Treated in Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT) (OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Anti-Cancer treatments with their light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and associated drug formulations, announced today that, the first patient has been treated in its Phase II clinical study titled "A Phase II Clinical Study of Intravesical Photodynamic Therapy ("PDT") in Patients with Bacillus Calmette Guérin ("BCG") Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") or Patients who are Intolerant to BCG Therapy ("Study II")" at University Health Network ("UHN") in Toronto

This marks the official launch of Study II which focuses on the treatment of approximately 100 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC patients presenting with Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") in approximately 20 clinical study sites located in Canada and the US, with a primary endpoint of efficacy at any point in time, measured by Complete Response ("CR"), a secondary endpoint of duration of CR and a tertiary endpoint of safety.

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase stated that, "Initiation of patient treatment in our Phase II study is a significant milestone for our Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") research and development programs. NMIBC is a recurrent and progressive cancer, which Theralase believes it's TLD-1433 therapy can make a significant difference in. Current standards of care for NMIBC including BCG, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, are not curative in nature and unfortunately are associated with considerable morbidity. This underscores the urgent need for new treatment options like Theralase's TLD-1433 PDT for patients contending with this debilitating and fatal disease."

Shawn Shirazi, Ph.D., CEO - Drug Division, Theralase stated that, "Treating patient one in a pivotal Phase II clinical study commences an exciting journey for the Company aimed to demonstrate to both the public and the scientific community what Theralase is capable of. Our clinical research team is working diligently on patient enrollment and on-boarding of additional Canadian and US study sites, subject to regulatory approval. If Study II can duplicate the efficacy results demonstrated in the Phase 1b NMIBC Clinical Study, Theralase will have an opportunity to be the next gold standard for patients with NMIBC, subject to regulatory approval."

About Study II

The primary and secondary endpoint will be evaluated by:

CR in patients with CIS with resected papillary disease at any time point post-treatment with a duration of CR evaluated at approximately 360 days post-treatment.

Patient CR is defined as one of the following (no cancer detected in bladder):

Negative cystoscopy and negative (including atypical) urine cytology (no cancer detected in urine) Positive cystoscopy (cancer detected in bladder) with biopsy-proven benign or low-grade NMIBC Negative cystoscopy with malignant urine cytology (no cancer detected in urine), if cancer is found in the upper tract or prostatic urethra and random bladder biopsies are negative

The tertiary endpoint will be evaluated by:

Incidence and severity of Adverse Events ("AEs") Grade 4 or higher that do not resolve within 360 days post-treatment; whereby: Grade 1 = Mild, Grade 2 = Moderate, Grade 3 = Severe, Grade 4 = Life-threatening or disabling, Grade 5 = Death

About NMIBC:

In 2019, an estimated 80,470 adults (61,700 men and 18,770 women) were diagnosed with bladder cancer in the United States. Among men, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer. It is estimated that 17,670 deaths (12,870 men and 4,800 women) from this disease will occur in 2019. Among men, bladder cancer is the eighth most common cause of cancer death.1 The bladder cancer market is expected to triple in size to around $1.1 billion in 2025.2

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com

1 Cancer Facts and Figures 2019. American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics/all-cancer-facts-figures/cancer-facts-figures-2019.html. Accessed January 14, 2019.

2 Bladder cancer market size to more than triple to over $1.1 billion by 2025. (2017). Retrieved 14 August 2019, from https://www.globaldata.com/bladder-cancer-market-size-triple-1-1-billion-2025/

