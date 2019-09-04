Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 327.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 336.73p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---