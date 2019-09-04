VSBLTY, INC: VSBLTY, ENERGETIKA SIGN 10M USD AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ANALYTICS AND SECURITY TECHNOLOGY TO MEXICO MUNICIPALITIES

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading retail software technology company, and Energetika, an international provider of "intelligent lighting" solutions, today formalized a definitive three-year agreement to provide real time crowd analytics and audience measurement for Latin American communities.

Energetika is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions for economically efficient applications that incorporate security. Energetika's efficient lighting and Smart Energy solutions for residential, commercial and governmental applications will now incorporate VSBLTY's security technology that includes crowd analytics and facial recognition.

The contract, which expires August 30, 2022 and is renewable for successive terms, was announced jointly by Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO, and Rodrigo Calderon, Energetika co-founder and CEO.

In making the announcement, Hutton said, "We are pleased to formalize a long-term contract with Energetika. We will be providing advanced analytics as well as public safety applications including tracking of persons of interest, weapon detection, and vehicle and crowd analytics using the power of machine learning and computer vision. This contract is expected to generate more than $10 million USD in SaaS revenue to VSBLTY in the initial three years."

In addition, Hutton explained that the company's proprietary VSBLTY Vector product can be used alone or in combination with lighting solutions and any type of digital signage to provide security by looking for "persons of interest" or individuals carrying weapons with the intent to cause harm. "We have worked closely with Energetika to develop a public safety network of cameras that cost effectively delivers quality facial recognition at a very cost-efficient price point," commented Hutton.

VSBLTY's proprietary software platform, DataCaptor, provides instant information. DataCaptor measures all elements of consumer traffic using advanced optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis of retail venues and other public spaces.

Commenting on the agreement Calderon said ,"Having completed a lengthy testing phase, deployments will begin providing data this coming fall starting in the Mexico City boroughs of Cuajimalpa and Cuauhtmoc. These initial deployments will be followed by other locations throughout Mexico. Our goal has always been smart energy deployment. Now these efforts have been enhanced by the combination of our power efficient lighting systems and VSBLTY's state-of-the-art software technologies. We are proud to have made security a matter for all citizens by collaborating with our new Radar application. Radar is a situational awareness dashboard with comprehensive alerting functionality making instant analysis available to residents and law enforcement on a phone application. Radar creates the new standard for collaborative security where citizens, law enforcement and technology will change how security is addressed across the world."

