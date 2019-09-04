Joseph joins the firm from Virtu Financial, one of the leading providers of financial services, trading products and market making services

At Virtu he was Chief Financial Officer, was instrumental in executing their IPO, and leading the implementation and integration of two significant M&A transactions

Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for capital markets, announced today that it has appointed Joseph (Joe) A. Molluso as Chief Financial Officer. Mr Molluso brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, operations, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and strategic planning, most recently at Virtu Financial and JP Morgan. Joe will join Capitolis in October and he will report directly to Capitolis CEO and Founder, Gil Mandelzis.

Joe has spent the past six years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Virtu Financial, where he was a key member of the management team, oversaw the Virtu IPO in 2015 and provided day-to-day leadership. He has more than 20 years of financial institutions experience, having previously been a financial technology investment banker and Managing Dìrector at JP Morgan where he advised clients on landmark transactions in the financial technology sector. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Joe Molluso was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin Jenrette and its successor, Credit Suisse. At Credit Suisse Joe was instrumental in establishing the financial technology investment banking practice.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis, said: "In Joe, we have a world-class senior executive with extensive industry knowledge and public markets experience coming from the calibre of organisation as Virtu, one of the best known and successful institutions in trading and market making. He will add significant capability to our already strong management team. Joe is one of the biggest names in our industry and his expert guidance will support the company scale new heights. It is fantastic that he is joining us to push forward the next stage of our journey and I look forward to working with him."

"I am delighted that Joe Molluso is joining the senior leadership team at Capitolis", said Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "I was Joe's client when he worked as an investment banker at JP Morgan and was impressed that he combined financial acumen with a strong operating orientation. He will continue to provide the same level of capital markets insight with operational expertise at Capitolis".

"Capitolis is a necessary evolution of the capital markets. The global nature of money flows coupled with regulatory and other pressures on traditional providers of capital creates a demand for Capitolis' services from some of the largest financial institutions in the world. I am thrilled to join Gil and the team in a leadership role," said Joe Molluso, CFO of Capitolis.

In the past year, Capitolis has grown to more than 40 employees. The company recently promoted Justin Klug to President and will continue to hire and promote senior executives over the coming months. These appointments will support its growing revenue and product offerings and continued expansion plans over the coming year.

Notes to editors:

Joseph A Molluso biography

Joseph A. Molluso is the Chief Financial Officer of Capitolis. His prior role was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Virtu Financial where he served since November 2013. At Virtu Joe established a global finance department, led the process that allowed Virtu to become a public company and executed a major acquisition in 2017 when Virtu acquired KCG Holdings. Prior to joining Virtu, Joe Molluso spent nearly twenty years in the financial services industry, most recently as Managing Director, Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan from 2006 to 2013, where he provided strategic advice and advised on some of the landmark transactions in the sector. Joe focused on financial institutions with a particular focus on market structure related companies including global exchanges and clearinghouses, alternative trading venues, securities broker dealers, asset managers, futures commission merchants, market-making firms, retail and institutional electronic trading platforms, clearing firms, custodial and trust banks and other financial services firms. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Joe Molluso was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin Jenrette and its successor, Credit Suisse. At Credit Suisse Joe was instrumental in establishing the financial technology investment banking practice.

Mr. Molluso received his M.B.A. from New York University in 1997 and his B.B.A. from Pace University in 1991.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is a pioneering technology provider for global capital markets. Founded by key industry executives from banking and financial technology, Capitolis' mission is to build new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis' proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. For further information, please go to our website and LinkedIn.

