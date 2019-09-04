The global valve positioners market size is poised to grow by USD 473.39 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of renewable energy. In addition, the presence of stringent environmental regulations is expected to further boost the growth of the valve positioners market.

The adoption of renewable sources of energy, such as solar energy, hydraulic energy, wind energy, among others is increasing owing to the decreasing supply of fossil fuels, and the need to reduce GHG emissions. This is increasing the demand for various equipment, such as control valves. Thus, the rising adoption of renewable energy is expected to fuel the growth of the valve positioners market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing industries across the world must comply with various regulations and automate their critical manufacturing processes. Moreover, governments are encouraging organizations to reduce industrial accidents and environmental pollution. This increases the demand for control valves that can control and regulate fluid flow automatically with the help of valve positioners. Thus, the presence of stringent environmental regulations will drive the demand for valve positioners during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

General Electric Co.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The valve positioners market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Pneumatic valve positioners

Electro-pneumatic valve positioners

Other valve positioners

Key Regions for the Valve Positioners Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

