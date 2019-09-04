Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Appoints Medical Device Veteran Brent W. Johnston as President

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the appointment of Brent W. Johnston as President of Milestone Scientific. Mr. Johnston's responsibilities will include overseeing the global rollout of the CompuFlo Epidural System, as well as regulatory activities, production, and commercialization of the Company's products based on its proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology.

Mr. Johnston is a senior level, medical device industry executive with over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and organizational efficiency. He has brought a number of spine, orthopedic and other medical products to market. Prior to joining Milestone Scientific, Mr. Johnston served as Vice President of Sales at Clariance, a spinal device company, where he restructured the sales and marketing strategy for the US market. During his tenure at Clariance, he executed on growth strategies resulting in significant year-over-year growth. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer at ExsoMed, an upper extremity orthopedic company where he brought the company from start up to full commercialization. Mr. Johnston founded and served as Chief Operating Officer at Aurora Spine, Inc., where he grew the company from startup to full commercialization and oversaw the launch of 20 products. He was also a key member of the team to take the company public. He held senior executive roles at Phygen Spine and Lanx, Inc., where he was responsible for growing sales and launching new products. Mr. Johnston also founded and grew Corvus Medical, Inc., a company focused on products in spine, orthopedics, biologics and durable goods. Mr. Johnston received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University and received a Masters in Business Administration from Norwich University.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "Brent brings extensive experience in the medical device sector, including an impressive track record launching new commercial products, as well as driving both top and bottom-line growth for existing products. We are delighted to welcome him to the team at this exciting time for Milestone, as we accelerate our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo Epidural System having gained significant traction with key opinion leaders. We believe Brent will be an invaluable addition to the team."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

